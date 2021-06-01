Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,354 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKN. Motco bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKN opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

