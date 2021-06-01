Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $218.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $219.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average is $195.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

