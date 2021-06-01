Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 94,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,364,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after acquiring an additional 728,509 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

