Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,421 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $44,554,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,646,973 shares of company stock worth $301,848,753 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

