Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,231 shares of company stock worth $1,928,585. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $89.64 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

