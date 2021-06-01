Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117,885 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,718,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

KAR opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

