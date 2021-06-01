Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $5,944,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

