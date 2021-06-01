Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,413 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2,230.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31,555 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 949,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

