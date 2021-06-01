Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Bandwidth worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $995,134 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.62.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

