Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,627 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,577 shares of company stock worth $940,480 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

EPAY opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

