Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,915 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,915 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.