Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 74,242 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $383.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

