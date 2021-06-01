Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

