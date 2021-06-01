Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $3,683,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ACRE opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

