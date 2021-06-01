Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,313 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

