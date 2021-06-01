Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.