Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $251.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.58 and a 200 day moving average of $228.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

