Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,772 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,772 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $17.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

