Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,030 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

