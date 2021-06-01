Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,832 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,832 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVN opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.