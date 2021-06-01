Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

