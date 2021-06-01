Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,596 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

NRO opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.