AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.22% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

