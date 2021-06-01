Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

