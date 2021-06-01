Aeron Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $770,355.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 261.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00083778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.01021450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.42 or 0.09790071 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

