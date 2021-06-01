Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $61.04 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00331034 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00027152 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,532,666 coins and its circulating supply is 337,711,722 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

