Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.72. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.