Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 25,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,638,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.72.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Affimed by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

