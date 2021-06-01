Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Affirm stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

