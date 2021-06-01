Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Affirm stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

