Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.02. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 73,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $482.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.