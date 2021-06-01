Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.74

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGKF shares. UBS Group raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.