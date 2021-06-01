Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 161.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.74% of Agilysys worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of AGYS opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

