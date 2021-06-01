AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.27. 5,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

