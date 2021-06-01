Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.