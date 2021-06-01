Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.07% of Agree Realty worth $823,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.