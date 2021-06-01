AiLink Token (ALI) Price Up 66.5% Over Last Week

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $153,319.78 and approximately $3,787.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00124982 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002617 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.02 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

