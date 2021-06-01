Aion Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $98.38 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

