Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.27

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 2487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Aisin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.