Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.63).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ETR AIXA opened at €16.89 ($19.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 47.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.99.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

