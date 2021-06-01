AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AJB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Shares of AJB stock traded up GBX 5.75 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 429.95 ($5.62). 495,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,451. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.07.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.