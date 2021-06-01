AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AJB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

Shares of AJB stock traded up GBX 5.75 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 429.95 ($5.62). 495,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,451. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.07.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

