Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.88. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 42,873 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

The firm has a market cap of $555.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

