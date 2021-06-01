Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.78. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 82,644 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The firm has a market cap of C$744.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.26.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

