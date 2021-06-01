Albert Mitrani Sells 190,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $34,200.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Mitrani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Albert Mitrani sold 250,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Albert Mitrani sold 175,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $50,750.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $49,000.00.

Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

