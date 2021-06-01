Alchemy Pay One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.83 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00419627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00287176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00161334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012621 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

