Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 34.9% in May

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 29th total of 793,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,921.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

