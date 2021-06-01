Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.16

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 18849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

ALFVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

