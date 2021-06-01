Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $213.96

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.96, but opened at $224.20. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $222.18, with a volume of 202,920 shares changing hands.
BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $591.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average is $242.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
