Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $213.96

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.96, but opened at $224.20. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $222.18, with a volume of 202,920 shares changing hands.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $591.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.29 and its 200-day moving average is $242.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

