Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 201,600 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.49. Alico has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Research analysts predict that Alico will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alico by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alico by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alico by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

