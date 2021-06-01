Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $49.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

